Doncaster Knights bolster coaching staff with former Nottingham and England U20s boss Martin Haag

Former Nottingham Rugby and England Under 20s World Cup winning coach Martin Haag has joined Doncaster Knights on a consultancy basis.

The Castle Park club say Haag, 48, joins them for the “forseeable future”.

Haag most recently held the post of head coach with England U20s and guided them to their third World Cup win last summer in emphatic style.

He was previously in charge at Nottingham for four years, leading the Green and Whites to a second place Championship finish in 2012/13 - his first season with the club.

The former lock forward has also held coaching roles at Bristol and Bath where he made over 300 appearances as a player, earning two England caps in the process.

Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths said: “I’m delighted to bring Martin on board, I’ve known him for a long time and it is surprising that he has become available given his recent achievements with the England Under 20s.

“He showed whilst at Nottingham how well organised his sides are and how difficult it was to get one over on them. He’s also one of the very few men who can say they’ve won a World Cup and we’re thrilled to have his experience to draw from.

“Martin brings a wealth of expertise and will be a really strong addition to the coaching staff.”