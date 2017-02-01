Doncaster Knights: Academy starlet Sam Jones battles back from cancer

Doncaster Knights academy prospect Sam Jones has made a sensational return to action just months after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The 18-year-old flanker found out he had Hodgkin lymphoma just a couple of weeks into pre-season.

But, after being given the all-clear at the end of last year, Jones scored a hat trick in a 137-7 win for Knights against Leeds Trinity in the British Universities Northern Conference Plate last week.

Jones, a former England Counties Under 18s back-rower, said: “I started pre-season with the Academy in the summer and had only been in training for a couple of weeks when I found out I had Hodgkin lymphoma. I played a sevens tournament for Phoenix at the weekend then started my treatment on the Monday and pretty much haven’t played properly from then until now.

“As part of the treatment I was required to have chemotherapy every other Friday which took really it out of me. It would take me about five days to recover from each session, after that I could do bits of training including the non-contact stuff and gym work.

“It was very frustrating as I’d feel like I was making progress then have another session of chemo and be knocked back to where I was.

“I had my final treatment at the end of the December and got the all-clear so now and I’m just delighted to be back playing,” continued Jones, who hails from Sheffield.

“As a team we really want to try and win promotion in the BUCS but on a personal note I just want to be back playing, get my fitness up and hopefully make a good impression on the field.”