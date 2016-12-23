YOU BEAUTY! Is your choice in top 20 attractive icons?

"The list is a wonderful mix of classic and modern day stars, all of whom are renowned for their stylishness and sophistication".

So says Sarah Gardner, head of beauty at Superdrug, commissioners of the aesthetic survey (soundtracked here by Babybird's You're Gorgeous hit of 20 years ago).

And the winner is ... Audrey Hepburn. The ultimate English rose (although born in Belgium), who died in 1993, boasted remarkable bone structure, meticulous make-up and eternal elegance.

The accomplished actress topped a poll of 2,000 adults that also featured high ranking Monroe and Grace Kelly.

Sarah continued: "The vintage style of Hepburn and Monroe now defines classic. It is telling the list is compiled mostly of beauties of yesteryear or more mature women.

"This survey shows confidence and embracing what makes you unique is the most important thing, whether it's a fabulous voluptuous figure such as Sophia Loren or Marilyn Monroe, delicate features such as Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn or just an innate sense of style such as Princess Diana."

TRENDING STORIES:

Burglar jumped through window empty-handed after OAP caught him in her bedroom

Bizarre invite for shoppers to have picture with armed police in Meadowhall

LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters tackle blaze on Sheffield estate

Beauty Emma Watson. Photo: Shutterstock

VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys spotted in Sheffield, sparking new album rumours

Santa scarecrow beheaded four times in South Yorkshire village

Sheffield paedophile jailed for sexual attacks on two teenage girls

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE