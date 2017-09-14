Yorkshire Ripper hoaxer 'Wearside Jack' documents set to go up for auction in Sheffield

Documents, cuttings and medals connected to Yorkshire Ripper hoaxer 'Wearside Jack' are to go under the hammer in Sheffield.

The infamous hoaxer tricked police hunting mass murderer Peter Sutcliffe with a series of letters and tapes goading police at the height of the Ripper hunt - but the perpetrator was not unmasked until a quarter of a century after the 13 killings which shocked the nation.

While Sutcliffe was finally caught in the Broomhall area of Sheffield in 1981 and sentenced to life imprisonment, the hoaxer, dubbed Wearside Jack remained at large.

The mystery was finally solved in 2005 when a DNA match for saliva from an original envelope led police to John Humble in Sunderland.

Humble was arrested and jailed for his part in the hoax - and now documents and medals belonging to the police officer who caught him are to come under the hammer in Sheffield.

One of the leading officers in the search, arrest and conviction of Humble was Detective Sergeant Stuart Smith of West Yorkshire Police.

John Humbler - who was known as Wearside Jack.

Sgt Smith not only arrested Humble at his home in Sunderland, but also led the interviews that led to his confession, a point for which he received a commendation.

The full story of John Humble's identification, arrest and conviction can be found in the book - 'Wicked Beyond Belief' by Michael Bilton.

Sgt Smith's police medals - including his Police Long Service and Good Conduct medals, Queen's Golden Jubilee medal and Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal 2012, together with newspaper cuttings, a summary of his commendations, paperwork, Crimewatch DVD, letter of thanks and a signed copy of "Wicked Beyond Belief" are to be auctioned at Sheffield Auction Gallery on September 22.

Sutcliffe killed 13 women across Yorkshire from 1975 to 1980 and the hunt for him was lead by Assistant Chief Constable George Oldfield.

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

But the investigation became side tracked by a series of letters and a tape from hoaxer “Wearside Jack” as he was nicknamed, who claimed to be the 'Ripper'.

The collection of artefacts belonging to DS Smith.