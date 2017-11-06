X-Factor stars to perform at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Stars of the current series of The X-Factor are to star at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Runners-up from the hit ITV show will head to WildLIVE Weekends at the park for their first public appearances on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November.

The meet and greet experience will see the talented acts from the renowned singing competition, have a chance to launch their independent careers at the Branton park.

Appearing at the amphitheatre, the solo singer Talia Dean, voted off the second live X Factor show, will get the unique performances going this Saturday night.

She will be followed by Spencer Sutherland, the American R&B singer, who failed to win enough votes to continue in the X Factor’s 14th series.

“We are thrilled to have secured this exclusive deal with X Factor to have the runners-up performing at the park,” says Chris White, events director.

“This year’s line-up is incredibly talented and just because they have been voted off the show doesn’t mean that they don’t have great careers in front of them.

“It is your chance to see them live first.”

Superstars Olly Murs and One Direction fell short of winning the show but went onto international stardom. Many of the acts voted off early have huge fan bases and high-profile careers.

X Factor fans will be able to see other runners-up perform at the 100-acre park throughout November as they join the WildLIVE line-up.

Entrance to WildLIFE Weekends will be included in the standard park entrance price, book online for a £1 discount.

For booking details visit: www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com