Work to begin on Doncaster’s Hilton Hotel in the new year

The first bricks are set to be laid for Doncaster’s lavish 150-room Hilton Hotel in the new year, it was confirmed today.

Doncaster Council granted permission for the prestigious chain to build its first hotel in Doncaster last month.

Developers Arena Racing Company have now confirmed that construction on the Hilton Garden Inn is due to begin at the beginning of 2017 with a planned opening date of summer 2018.

The hotel will be based on the west side of Doncaster Racecourse in Leger Way, and will boast 154 guest rooms over six floors as well as 80 luxury flats.

It will also be home to an event space on the first floor, offering extensive views over the racecourse and will be used for corporate and leisure race-day hospitality, providing guests with an ideal setting.

From there they will be able to view the sporting action and enjoy excellent and unique hospitality.

Executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, Tim Banfield, said: “Doncaster Racecourse is steeped in heritage and plays an important role in the local community.

“We are delighted to be working with Doncaster Council and Hilton on this exciting project which marks a new era for the racecourse.

“The development of a new Hilton Garden Inn will provide the town with a much needed quality hotel for guests, as well as extra capacity for racegoers on racedays.”

The scheme comes hot on the heels of work to redevelop Doncaster Rovers’ former Belle Vue stadium as housing, which has already seen some of the properties completed.

Planning documents which were scrutinised by council planners who have given their backing to the scheme, show the new Hilton Hotel, which will face onto the Racecourse Roundabout, replacing the old buildings there.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This prestigious development which brings Hilton’s world-famous hospitality to our internationally acclaimed racecourse is a real feather in Doncaster’s cap.

“The scheme will complement the new homes going up at Belle Vue and plans for the former Doncaster Bloodstock Sales and is more evidence of Doncaster delivering on the jobs and growth front.”

The UK is already home to 138 Hilton hotels across eight brands.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, Hilton said: “With more than 280,000 people visiting Doncaster Racecourse in 2015, this hotel will provide prime mid-scale accommodation to domestic and international travellers alike.”