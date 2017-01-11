Work on new £3.5m Ongo office gets underway

North Lincolnshire Council is this week starting demolition work in Church Square, Scunthorpe to make way for the new £3.5m Ongo headquarters office to be built.

The office will be located on the corner of Scunthorpe High Street and Trafford Street to provide workspace for over 120 Ongo employees.

Contractors have started to set up the former KM Cross and 32 High Street sites, ready for demolition work to begin. The approximate schedule for the work is as follows:

9 to 23 January – stripping the building out and removing asbestos.

23 January – demolition work to start. 32 High Street will be demolished first and then the back of KM Cross will start to come down.

End of March – demolition work due to be finished.

All demolition work will be done on a scaffold and by hand. The site will be covered by hoarding whilst this is carried out.

Work on building the new office will start in April 2017 and this should be finished by end of March 2018.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This new development forms part of our wider vision for transforming Scunthorpe town centre. This will encourage more visitors to the town centre and boost investment in the area. The government has already given us £4m to improve infrastructure in the town centre.

“We have seen huge investments in Scunthorpe town centre in recent years including the Humber UTC and free parking initiatives, new housing and shops, with much more to come such as improving Scunthorpe Market.

“With more and more investment coming into the town centre over the next few years it will open up further opportunities to transform Scunthorpe town centre.

“Our aim is secure North Lincolnshire as a great place to live, work, play and invest.”