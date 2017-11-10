Who's turning on the Christmas lights in Doncaster this year?

An all-star line-up has been unveiled for Doncaster's Christmas lights switch on this year.
This year's festivities will take place on Saturday November 18 - with an all day event across the town centre.
The switch on, dubbed Countdown To Christmas, will include fireworks and the traditional switch on of the town's illuminations.
And Doncaster's Britain's Got Talent stars The Pensionalities and violinist Alexandra Parker will be involved, along with Doncaster Rovers mascot Donny Dog.
Events will take place in the Market Square, The Mansion House, Goose Hill, Clock Corner, Waterdale and Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
The festivities include free photos in a lifesize snowglobe, free roasted chestnuts, a treasure hunt, fairground rides and Santa's reindeer.
Full details of the day have now been unveiled, which also includes fireworks from 6:30pm at the Trax FM mainstage outside Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
The square will also have refreshments including free hot chestnuts and there will be a selection of food and drinks stalls and traditional chalets with attractions including Brodsworth Hall and the Tourist Information Team with Doncaster related gifts on sale.
You’ll even be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine to keep warm and get into the Christmas spirit.
Here's what's happening where and when
Clock Corner
9:30 – 18:30
Pipe Organ
Childrens rides/attractions
Hot drinks and seating area
Goose Hill
9:30 – 19:00
Childrens rides/attractions
Hot food stall
Market Square
11:00 – 15:30
11:00 – 11:30 – Doncaster Ukelele Group
11:45 – 12:15 – Doncaster Council Choir
12:30 – 13:00 – Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble
13:30 – 14:00 – Cusworth Singers
Mansion House
12:00 – 15:30
12:00 – 12:30 – Doncaster Ukelele Group
12:45 – 13:15 – Doncaster Council Choir
13:30 – 14:00 – Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble
14:20 – 14:50 – Cusworth Singers
Heritage Walk 1:30 (booking essential through Tourist Information Centre)
Jane Austen event 12 – 3pm Ballroom
Throughout the day mulled wine and mince pies
Waterdale
16:00 – 18:00
Reindeer
Main Stage - Sir Nigel Gresley Square
16:00 - 18:45
Welcome by Trax FM
Mickey and Minnie Christmas singalong
Clark School of Dance
Council Choir
Disney Princess set
Clark School of Dance
Donny Dog/Mascots
Panto
Alexandra Parker
The Pensionalities
Countdown, lights and fireworks
In previous years, the lights switch on has taken place on a Thursday night.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.