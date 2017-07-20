Which Sheffield roads will be closed and which bus services will be affected at Tramlines this weekend?

The annual Tramlines music festival is almost upon us - but make sure you are prepared for road closures and bus service disruption across the city this weekend.

Make sure you follow our guide to which roads will be affected and which services will be altered to make sure you don't miss out on the music.

Tramlines takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - and both Devonshire Green and the Ponderosa stage will operate on Friday night this year.

The main sites will be Ponderosa, Devonshire Green and Peace Gardens with street entertainment on Barker’s Pool.

Fargate will have food stalls and fairground rides. There will also be events in individual bars and clubs but these are run independently of Tramlines and are the responsibility of the individual premises and their licencees.

Upperthorpe Road will be closed between the junctions of St Philip’s Road and Montgomery Terrace Road from Thursday 20 July (1830) until (1300) Monday 24 July to allow for the set up and taking down of Tramlines festival equipment at Ponderosa Park.

Service 10 to operate as normal to Upperthorpe Road to the junction of Albert Terrace Road then divert via Albert Terrace Road, Penistone Road, Hoyle Street and Netherthorpe Road before resuming normal route on Brook Hill.

Service 10a to operate as normal to St Philip’s Road at the junction of Upperthorpe Road then divert via Watery Street, Infirmary Road and Montgomery Terrace Road before resuming normal route on Upperthorpe Road.

Services 31 and 31a towards Hillsborough and Loxley to operate as normal to Meadow Street then divert via Watery Street, Infirmary Road and Montgomery Terrace Road before resuming normal route on Upperthorpe Road.

Services 31 and 31a towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Upperthorpe Road at the junction of Albert Terrace Road, Penistone Road and Hoyle Street before resuming normal route on Meadow Street.

To improve safety at the event and for other users of the city centre over the Tramlines weekend, Devonshire Street and Division Street will be closed to traffic with Rockingham Street and Carver Street maintained as crossovers.

Access to private car parks and parking spaces, and drop offs to properties on streets leading onto Devonshire Street and Division Street will be maintained. There will be no crossovers or access to Devonshire and Division Street from these side roads.

Closure from 10am on Friday 21 July to 11.59pm on Sunday 23 July

Devonshire Street from Fitzwilliam St junction to junction with Eldon Street

Please note - Access to businesses for deliveries mornings until 12noon

Closure on Friday 21 July from 3.00pm to 11.00pm

Eldon St from junction with West Street (access only) – complete closure below Eldon Court

Devonshire St

Closures on Saturday 22 July from 3.00pm to 11.00pm

Eldon St from junction with West Street (access only) – complete closure below Eldon Court

Devonshire Street, Division St, Cambridge St and Cross Burgess St (exit from John Lewis car park will be towards Barkers Pool only)

Closures on Sunday 23 July from 11.00am to 11.00pm

Eldon St from junction with West Street (access only) – complete closure below Eldon Court

Devonshire St

There is also a provision to close Leopold St (from its junction with West St and Surrey St from its junction with Norfolk St (at the rear of the Town Hall). Access to Mercure Hotel and the Central Library end of Surrey St will be maintained.

This will only be used in an emergency if the Peace Gardens/Pinstone St area becomes very overcrowded. This is not expected to be used but if it becomes necessary the closure points will be stewarded and managed.

For further event information including programme and performers please visit www.tramlines.org.uk.