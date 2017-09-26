Which Doncaster shops have signed up for special shopping hour for autistic people next week?

A string of Doncaster shops and businesses will turn down music and dim lights as part of a nationwide initiative to help autistic people next week.

Supermarkets, banks and other shops across the town have all signed up for the National Autistic Society's Autism Hour which will offer customers an hour when shops will take on a different environment for children and adults who can find the noise and lights of stores a stressful and overwhelming experience.

Across the week of 2 October, shops and businesses across the UK will be taking simple steps for 60 minutes that lead to a more autism-friendly world.

Participating shops and businesses will be turning down music and other noise, dimming the lights and sharing information about autism with their employees.

So which Doncaster shops are taking part?

Here's the rundown:

October 2 from 10am:

Sainsbury's: Edenthorpe, Frenchgate Centre

Halifax Bank: Market Place, St Sepulchre Gate

Lloyds Bank: Woodlands, High Street, Doncaster, Beckett Road, Wheatley

Schuh: Doncaster town centre

October 8 (10am)

Toys R Us: Lakeside Village

Pets At Home: Thorne Road (9.30am), Bentley 9am.

For more details visit http://www.autism.org.uk/

