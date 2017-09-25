Which 20 Doncaster pubs have made it into the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide?

It is the bible of British beer lovers - and a string of Doncaster pubs have made it into the pages of the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide

The 45th edition of the Campaign For Real Ale produced guide contains 20 Doncaster watering holes - from a nationwide run down of more than 4,500 pubs.

So which of the town's pubs made the cut into the new edition? Is your favourite among them?

Here's the full rundown

Plough Inn, Arksey

Wheatsheaf, Armthorpe

Eagle and Child, Auckley

Hilltop Hotel, Conisbrough

Corner Pin, Doncaster

Brewery Tap, Doncaster

Leopard, Doncaster

The Plough, Doncaster

Queen Crafthouse, Doncaster

White Swan, Doncaster

Eden Arms, Edenthorpe

Baxter Arms, Fenwick

Glasshouse, Kirk Sandall

Queen's Hotel, Maltby

Concertina Band Club, Mexborough

Imperial Brewery Tap, Mexborough

Old George, Sykehouse

Windmill, Thorne

Scarborough Arms, Tickhill

Wath Tap, Wath upon Dearne

The latest edition is out now and is priced at £15.99.