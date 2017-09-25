Which 20 Doncaster pubs have made it into the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide?

It is the bible of British beer lovers - and a string of Doncaster pubs have made it into the pages of the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide
The 45th edition of the Campaign For Real Ale produced guide contains 20 Doncaster watering holes - from a nationwide run down of more than 4,500 pubs.
So which of the town's pubs made the cut into the new edition? Is your favourite among them?
Here's the full rundown
Plough Inn, Arksey
Wheatsheaf, Armthorpe
Eagle and Child, Auckley
Hilltop Hotel, Conisbrough
Corner Pin, Doncaster
Brewery Tap, Doncaster
Leopard, Doncaster
The Plough, Doncaster
Queen Crafthouse, Doncaster
White Swan, Doncaster
Eden Arms, Edenthorpe
Baxter Arms, Fenwick
Glasshouse, Kirk Sandall
Queen's Hotel, Maltby
Concertina Band Club, Mexborough
Imperial Brewery Tap, Mexborough
Old George, Sykehouse
Windmill, Thorne
Scarborough Arms, Tickhill
Wath Tap, Wath upon Dearne
The latest edition is out now and is priced at £15.99.
