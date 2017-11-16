When and where is Doncaster's Christmas lights switch on? All you need to know

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated dates on Doncaster's festive calendar - and here's all you need to know about this year's Christmas lights switch on

Thousands of people will descend on the town centre this weekend for the lighting up of the illuminations - here's your complete guide to what's going on.

When is it?

This Saturday - November 18.

What time?

The festivities take place all day - see full timings and venues below. Fireworks take place at 6.30pm.

Where?

The lights switch on will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square with a special stage the centre of the activities but there will be activities at a wide range of venues and places across Doncaster. See below.

How much does it cost?

Entry is free - but there will be some paid for activities.

What's going on?

All sorts! There will be music, entertainment, fireworks, food, fairground rides and much more. The festivities include free photos in a lifesize snowglobe, free roasted chestnuts, a treasure hunt and Santa's reindeer. There will also be traditional chalets with attractions including Brodsworth Hall and the Tourist Information Team with Doncaster related gifts on sale.

You’ll even be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine to keep warm and get into the Christmas spirit.

How do I get there?

By road:

The lights switch on will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square. There are a number of car parks within walking distance.

By public transport:

By Train: Doncaster railway station is within walking distance of all town centre attractions. Trains run regularly to all local and national cities and towns. Check the National Rail Enquiries Website for train information. www.nationalrail.co.uk

By bus: Most buses in Doncaster travel via the town centre and Interchange. Visit the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive's website for information on buses. www.travelsouthyorkshire.com

So what's happening where and when?

Clock Corner

9:30 – 18:30

Pipe Organ

Childrens rides/attractions

Hot drinks and seating area

Goose Hill

9:30 – 19:00

Childrens rides/attractions

Hot food stall

Market Square

11:00 – 15:30

11:00 – 11:30 – Doncaster Ukelele Group

11:45 – 12:15 – Doncaster Council Choir

12:30 – 13:00 – Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble

13:30 – 14:00 – Cusworth Singers

Mansion House

12:00 – 15:30

12:00 – 12:30 – Doncaster Ukelele Group

12:45 – 13:15 – Doncaster Council Choir

13:30 – 14:00 – Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble

14:20 – 14:50 – Cusworth Singers

Heritage Walk 1:30 (booking essential through Tourist Information Centre)

Jane Austen event 12 – 3pm Ballroom

Throughout the day mulled wine and mince pies

Waterdale

16:00 – 18:00

Reindeer

Main Stage - Sir Nigel Gresley Square

16:00 - 18:45

Welcome by Trax FM

Mickey and Minnie Christmas singalong

Clark School of Dance

Council Choir

Disney Princess set

Clark School of Dance

Donny Dog/Mascots

Panto

Alexandra Parker

The Pensionalities

Countdown, lights and fireworks