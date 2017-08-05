What will the weather be like in Doncaster this weekend?

Here is what The Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Doncaster this weekend.
After a dry and sunny start to the day, cloud will bubble up through the morning with a scattering of showers developing during the afternoon, these locally heavy with a risk of thunder, say The Met Office.
Showers this evening will die away through the first part of the night, with lengthy clear spells developing. It will be a chilly night, especially in more rural spots.
The Met Office say tomorrow will get off to a bright but chilly start.
Through the morning there will be plenty of sunny spells, but cloud will gradually build with outbreaks of rain possible in the west later.
