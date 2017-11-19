What time is Sheffield Christmas lights switch on? What entertainment is lined up in the city centre?

In just a few hours Sheffield's Christmas lights will be turned on, marking the official countdown to December 25, and here is a rundown of what else you can expect from this evening's event.

WHEN AND WHERE?

Sheffield's Christmas lights will officially be switched on at 5.30m on Sunday, November 19, at the Peace Gardens.

WILL THERE BE ANY PRE SWITCH-ON ENTERTAINMENT?

The event itself will run throughout the town centre from 2pm to 6pm. Absolutely everything will be there to get you in the mood for the season: choir singing, Santa’s Grotto, a Christmas market, fairground rides, children’s characters and entertainment from the Sheffield Theatres Panto Cast.

The Moor Sheffield are also hosting their own ‘Christmas Party’, running from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

Hosted by Yellow Bus Events, The Moor will be filled with reindeer, snow machines, a live nativity and face painting for the children (and also the occasional big kid). Santa Claus and a ‘giant walkabout snowman’ will be there for a special appearance, making sure every wish list gets to the North Pole in time.

EVENT TIMETABLE:

- The Moor’s Christmas Party: 12:30pm until 4:30pm

- Sheffield Christmas Light Switch On: 2pm until 6pm

- The Moor’s Christmas tree light switch on, The Moor: 4pm

- Sheffield Christmas lights switch on, the Peace Gardens: 5:30pm

