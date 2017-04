West Butterwick Village Hall is hosting a VE Day party Sunday May 7, 1-5pm. There will an afternoon tea, dancing, music, bingo, plus a 1940’s theme prize for best dressed. Tickets are £5 per person and must be pre-booked, phone Laura on 07793 078490.

There will an afternoon tea, dancing, music, bingo, plus a 1940’s theme prize for best dressed.

Tickets are £5 per person and must be pre-booked, phone Laura on 07793 078490.