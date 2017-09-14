Well known former Doncaster school teacher dies

A well known former Doncaster school teacher has died at the age of 87.

Ronald Speakman, who taught maths at Doncaster's McAuley School for a number of years, died last month.

Mr Speakman, known as Ron and who lived in Hatfield. died on August 26.

An obituary described him as the "beloved husband of the late Anita, a dearly loved uncle and a good friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

The funeral service for Mr Speakman will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on September 19 at 9.40am.