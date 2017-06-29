Well known Doncaster town centre GP dies

A popular and well-known Doncaster doctor has died.

Dr Leslie Braidwood, who was a long-serving GP at The Medical Centre in Doncaster town centre, died suddenly last week.

An obituary for Dr Braidwood, who became a doctor in 1971, described him as a "treasured friend, well respected colleague and mentor to so many."

Dr Braidwood was senior partner at the Frances Street surgery, having joined the practice in 1981.

The Medical Centre, which was originally established in the late 1890s, has occupied various premises in Doncaster town centre, moving into its new custom built premises in 1992.

An obituary described him as "the beloved husband of Wendy, adored father of Alistair, William, Angus, Alexander and Oliver" and a "dear father in law and friend to Angeline, Jill, Josephine and Charlotte."

He was also grandpa to Benjamin, Amelia, James, Louisa, Grace, Olivia, Oskar and Elliott.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

