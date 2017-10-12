WATCH: Younger brother of Sir Bobby and Jack Charlton is still playing football in at the age of 71 - in Rotherham

He might not have enjoyed the success and accolades of his famous footballing brothers Sir Bobby and Jack, but Tom Charlton is still going strong - playing football at the age of 71.

As England 1966 World Cup hero Sir Bobby celebrates his 80th birthday this week, his younger sibling Tom was enjoying a regular kickabout with friends in Rotherham, where he takes part in walking football sessions - a slower version of the beautiful game.

He said: "I've been doing it for five years now and I absolutely adore it.

"I got into walking football in a roundabout way - it was a whole load of really old fellas and I discovered that I could keep up."

Tom, whose brother Jack, 82, was also part of the England side which won the World Cup more than 50 years ago, takes part in the sessions at a five-a-side centre in Rotherham.

He added: "The way I like to play it is to play one touch football. One touch football in walking football is lethal."

"I've made lots and lots of friends at walking football and I'm sure lots of people who haven't tried it will enjoy it."

