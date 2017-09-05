WATCH: Train buff waits 90 minutes to see Doncaster's Flying Scotsman - and then this happens

This is the moment excited trainspotters who had waited more than 90 minutes to see Doncaster's Flying Scotsman had their day ruined - when another train blocked their view.

A group of rail enthusiasts had gathered at a level crossing to catch a glimpse of the Doncaster built loco as it steamed through.

But just as it trundled into view, a much faster Virgin train whizzed past on an adjoining line, totally blocking out the view of the entirety of the train in East Anglia.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera by enthusiast Graham Linay and posted on Twitter where it has racked up thousands of views.

Originally built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) and entering service in 1923, it became the first steam loco to smash the 100mph barrier.

It is not the first time that one of the firm's locomotives has left trainspotters disappointed.

Last February an enthusiast who drove 50 miles and waited nearly an hour to see the Flying Scotsman suffered the same fate.

The loco is back on Britain's railways after undergoing a massive overhaul - although it has only passed through its Doncaster birthplace on a couple of occasions since its return to steam.