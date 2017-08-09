WATCH: The night late music star Glen Campbell rocked Doncaster - and live show became top selling video

This is the night nearly thirty years ago that late country music star Glen Campbell rocked Doncaster in a show that went on to become a video favourite with fans.

The Rhinestone Cowboy star, whose death at the age of 81 was announced yesterday, brought his brand of music to Doncaster Dome in 1990 - and cameras captured the legendary star in a performance that became a best-selling video and later DVD.

The show featured a string of hits including Wichita Lineman and Galveston - plus this spell-binding rendition of the famous William Tell Overture.

The show, alongside the Jeff Dayton Band, was later released as Glen Campbell Live at the Dome and became a hit with fans of the singer.

It was later released on CD in 2011 as part of the boxset Through the Years Live - Ultimate Collection.

The show is fondly remembered for a finale Beach Boys medley which included the likes of the US group's hits such as Good Vibrations, California Girls and I Get Around as well as covers of Amazing Grace and Mull of Kintyre by Wings. He had toured for three months with the Beach Boys in 1965 after singer Brian Wilson suffered a breakdown.

The singer's family announced yesterday that Campbell had died after "a long and courageous battle" with Alzheimer's disease.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather," their statement said.

The legendary guitarist announced his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2011.

A self-taught prodigy, he rose from a poor rural childhood to release over 70 albums and sell 45 million records and was credited with paving the way for other country crossover artists such as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.