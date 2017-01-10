WATCH: Stunning drone footage of Sheffield from the air - can you spot your house?

Here is a fantastic bird's eye view of Sheffield - captured on a high tech drone camera.

The superb footage shows the city's housing estates and public parks, while landmarks such as the train station and high rise apartment buildings can be seen off in the distance.

The drone apparently takes off and lands back at Meersbrook Park and has become an internet hit.

The 'Sheffield by Drone' video was uploaded by Sheffield Drones to YouTube and has had more than 4, 800 views.

In the comments section underneath the video, Mikel Arregi said: "Awesome city, green beautiful urbanscape."

Another internet user said: "Nice, filmed from Meersbrook Park."

Can you spot your own house?