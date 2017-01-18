WARNING: South Yorkshire residents targeted in 'Migrant Helpline' scam

Fraudsters are attempting to con South Yorkshire residents out of their money by claiming to be raising funds to help people affected by the migrant crisis.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau said fraudsters purporting to be from ‘Migrant Helpline’ are sending out a high number of phishing emails in a bid to con people out of money.

Although Migrant Helpline is a genuine charity, fraudsters are using it to trick people into becoming victims.

The email address sending the majority of the messages is: ‘noreply@yeshivadonations.com’. This fraud is in no way related to the real charity.

A spokesperson for the NFIB said: "Once the link is clicked, a virus is downloaded onto the victim’s device which aims to target and steal banking details.

"The subject line of the email is currently: ‘Thank you for choosing to donate to Migrant helpline’. The message body reads: Thanks again for donating. We're sending it straight to Migrant Helpline so you'll be making a difference very soon.

"Your donation details: First name: **** Last name: **** Tel. ********* Amount: £196 Donation Reference: 09493495

"If you have any questions about your donation, please follow this link and download Your (Donation Reference 09493495), with the transaction details listed above.

"With your help, YeshivaDonations can continue to work in Syria and neighbouring countries to deliver clean water and life-saving supplies to millions of people. Your generosity is bringing much-needed assistance to families who have lost everything as a result of the crisis in Syria.

"Warm regards, YeshivaDonation."

People are urged to not click on the link or open any attachments from unsolicited emails or SMS messages.