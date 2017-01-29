WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Man 'stabbed' in face during horrific Doncaster street robbery

A Doncaster man has been left badly beaten and traumatised after a gang of hooded thugs robbed and beat him in the street last night, leaving him with several injuries including a suspected stab wound to the face.

Lawrence Vincent, aged 26, was walking near to Lambeth Road and Surrey Street in Balby between 5pm and 5.30pm yesterday evening when he was attacked by the gang.

This is the state Lawrence Vincent, 26, was left in after a group of hooded thugs robbed and beat him in the street last night, leaving him with several injuries including a suspected stab wound to the face.

Mr Vincent, of Balby, had a bracelet worth £1,000 stolen during the robbery, as well as a heavy gold belcher chain.

His mother Diane Timms, also of Balby, is appealing to members of the public to help police catch her son's attackers.

The 50-year-old said of the attack: "There were four to five youths with hoods gathered around him, one hit him in the face with what the hospital now think was a knife.

"They carried on kicking and punching him, them stole the braclet which was a £1,000 one from Gary French jewelers.

"A heavy gold belcher chain was pulled from his neck.

"All of them had hoods on, and the youngest appeared to be around 14-15-years-old.

"He was at hospital until 2.30am this morning, he had stitches and a CT scan because they thought his skull was fractured. His body is bruised all over.

"It's left him very traumatised, and it's his birthday tomorrow."

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting crime reference number 889 of January 28, 2017.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.