WANTED: Trio who set up meth lab in South Yorkshire home still on the run

Three men who transformed the bathroom of a South Yorkshire home into a crystal meth lab are still at large almost a month after they were convicted.

Mohammed Chernarli, Mehdi Esmacpoor and Nehdi Tajabidi were sentenced in their absence to a total of 27 years behind bars for producing the class A drug methyl amphetamine at a rented property in Rotherham on August 9.

A two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how they had travelled around the country to buy the chemicals and equipment needed to set up their illicit factory on Broom Valley Road.

Chernarli, aged 31, of Mary Hill Road, Glasgow, and Esmacpoor, 38, of Farm Drive, Rawmarsh, were both found guilty of conspiracy to produce the class A drug and each sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tajabidi, aged 32, of Broom Valley Road, Rotherham, was convicted of producing the drug and sentenced to seven years' imprisonment.

All three, who denied the charges against them, have been hunted by South Yorkshire Police for nearly a month after they failed to appear at court.

Detective Sergeant Anna Sedgwick, who led the investigation, said: "These three men are now wanted and we will actively pursue them to ensure they serve their sentences behind bars for their crimes."

Police began investigating the trio in 2015 and Esmacpoor and Chernarli were arrested on May 23 last year, with Tajabidi arrested the following day when the property was raided.

Chemical containers and equipment including face masks, plastic drums and mixing utensils were found at the house.

Anyone with information regarding the men's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.