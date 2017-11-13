Want a FREE six inch sub from Subway in Doncaster this weekend? Here's how to get one

If you fancy a free six-inch sub from nationwide sandwich chain Subway in Doncaster this week, here's how to get hold of one.

The firm will be opening a new outlet in Edenthorpe on Friday - and customers can get hold of a FREE six-inch sub at the branch which is situated next to the Tesco supermarket.

The offer will only be available at the branch, at Unit 1, Tesco Edenthorpe on Friday between 11am and 7pm for customers who buy a drink.

Customers need to purchase a large (597ml) dispensed drink to get a six-inch Sub absolutely free.

The offer is not valid for double meat, extra cheese or any other extras.

The offer is only valid at the participating Subway and may not be combined with other offers, discount cards or meal deals.

The offer is limited to one per customer, per visit.