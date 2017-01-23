Vulcan charity ball will still go ahead in Doncaster after deal is reached

A charity ball in the shadow of Doncaster's under threat Vulcan bomber will still go ahead after organisers struck a deal to safeguard the glittering event.

The Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled 30th Anniversary Ball was initially under threat after it was revealed last week that the iconic Cold War bomber is to be closed to the public, put into storage and staff laid off after a funding crisis.

But now the event on April 22 could be the last chance the public get to see the plane in public after an announcement that the ball will still go ahead as planned - with XH558 being brought back out of retirement for the event at Robin Hood Airport.

A spokesman for RDA said: "The Vulcan XH558 is going through a period of difficulty and the 30th Anniversary Ball was initially under threat.

"The Vulcan to the Sky Trust have been working hard with the new leaseholders of Hangar 3 and an arrangement has been reached.

"The Vulcan will be moved into storage, but will be returned to Hangar 3 for the RDA Ball.

"This will be the last opportunity to see her up close, at a function, for some considerable time.

"The Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled extend their deepest gratitude to Vulcan to the Sky Trust and 2Excel Aviation, the new leaseholders, for pulling out all the stops to enable this event to go ahead. It will be a fabulous night.

Tickets for the event are available on 07975 540533.