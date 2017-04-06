VOTE: Who will you be voting for as Doncaster's new elected mayor?

Doncaster goes to the polls on May 4 to choose a new elected mayor - but who will you be voting for?
Six candidates are bidding for the town's top job - and you can have your say by casting YOUR vote in our opinion poll.
Doncaster goes to the polls on May 4 to choose a new elected mayor - but who will you be voting for?
Six candidates are bidding for the town's top job - and you can have your say by casting YOUR vote in our opinion poll.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.