Volunteers needed for new hospice café and shop

A North Lincolnshire hospice has unveiled plans to open its doors to the public by opening a new café and shop, and is looking for volunteers to help out.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

The hospice runs a number of charity shops around the local area as well as a tea room in Scotter. It’s now preparing to open a brand new café serving hot and cold snacks and drinks, along with a shop at its base on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe. And it needs to recruit around 20 volunteers to support its ambitious plans to open seven days a week, between 10am and 6pm.

Volunteer Services Manager Nerissa Gallagher said: “This is an exciting new development for us, providing a fantastic opportunity for volunteers to come and help out at the hospice.”

“We’re looking for people to prepare drinks and food, serve customers and clear tables.

“No previous experience is necessary, as full training in food preparation and basic food hygiene will be provided. Our hospice catering team will also be on hand to provide advice and support. Working hours are flexible to suit the individual, so people can choose when they want to help out.”

She added: “As well as being very rewarding, volunteering provides an opportunity to learn new skills, gain valuable work experience and meet new people, as well as being at the very heart of an exciting new venture for the hospice.”

For more information about volunteering at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please contact Volunteer Services Manager, Nerissa Gallagher on email nerissa.gallagher@nhs.net

For more information about the work of the hospice, or to make a donation, please visit www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk