A viral 'news' story claiming to be about 'a brutal shooting in Doncaster' has been slammed as a virus after tricking some users into clicking on it.

The 'story,' which has been circulating on Facebook for several days, encourages users to click on a link for 'latest updates and details.'

But many people logging on to the story say their phones have crashed and become infected with viruses and spam.

The article, carrying a 'breaking news' banner is accompanied by a photo of police cars and a scenes of crime tent - although the photo is not thought to be in Doncaster.

The piece dates from January this year and claims that a 41-year-old man has appeared in court over the 'murder.'

But many Facebook users have said that when they visit the site, their phones have shut down.

One said: "Don't click on it. It is a virus."

Another said: "When I went to it, it totally shut my phone down."