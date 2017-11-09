VIDEO: Winner revealed for Sheffield Star's fantastic poetry competition

The Sheffield Star can today reveal the winner in our fantastic poetry competition.

In October we teamed up the Off The Shelf literary festival and former Childrens’ Laureate Michael Rosen for a unique competition as part of our campaign to get Sheffield reading more.

Ada McAuley.

The competition challenged primary and secondary school pupils up to the age of 16 to submit videos of themselves performing a recital of their favourite poem or piece of prose by the writer.

And now we can reveal the winner is:- Year 4 pupils at Carterknowle Junior School in Millhouses for their class recital of Alligator Problem.

The class has now won 30 books worth around £200 for their school from the kind people at Off The Shelf.

The Off The Shelf judging panel said: "We enjoyed all the entries and it’s great to see so many young people enjoying the poetry and prose.

Pupils at Carterknowle School.

"It was a hard choice as but the Carterknowle School entry was a super example of working together and we congratulate them.”

Michael Rosen praised the winner and said: "Performing a poem is like singing and the the more you do it the more it shows how you are living the piece inside – convince people looking that it belongs to you.”

The runners-up in the final are Ada McAuley, aged four, of Hunter's Bar Infants, who performed We're Going On A Bear Hunt and Edie Wilson, aged eight, of Westways Primary School in Crookes, for her performance of Hot Food.

They will both receive book vouchers worth £10.

Michael Rosen with his new book.