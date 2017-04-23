VIDEO: Watch as Doncaster-built Flying Scotsman steams ahead alongside modern trains as part of special celebration

World famous locomotive Flying Scotsman - built in Doncaster - steamed ahead this morning as it travelled alongside three modern trains to celebrate the "past, present and future" of Britain's railway.

The trains lined up on the East Coast Main Line at Tollerton, North Yorkshire, at around 6am before moving south to York.

Flying Scotsman was joined by an HST and InterCity 225 from Virgin Trains' current fleet, as well as one of the operator's new Azuma trains, which come into service next year.

Score of railway enthusiasts turned out to watch the event live on a giant screen at York Railway Station.

Rob McIntosh, a managing director for Network Rail, which is responsible for managing Britain's railway infrastructure, said: "The area has a very proud rail heritage and by working closely with our industry partners we've been able to turn what has been a logistically challenging vision - to create an iconic railway moment on the East Coast Main Line without impacting on regular passengers - into a truly special occasion."

The event will take place when no regular services use that section of the line.

Built in Doncaster, in 1923, Flying Scotsman soon became the star locomotive of the British railway system, pulling the first train to break the 100mph barrier in 1934.

Paul Kirkman, director of York's National Railway Museum, which owns the locomotive, said: "The East Coast Main Line has long been famed for speed and style.

"In the 19th century elegant locomotives were designed to haul trains on this route, cementing its reputation as a railway racing stretch operated by thoroughbred engines.

"The four-train line-up epitomises the evolution of the later generation of fast, elegant and stylish trains - all with a shared bloodline - that epitomise the history of the route from the 1850s to today."



Flying Scotsman.