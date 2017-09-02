VIDEO: Watch as cancer-stricken Sheffield youngster beats top wrestler in charity match

A cancer-stricken school boy took centre stage at his own charity event aimed at helping to fund his dream trip of going to see the world's top wrestling event in America.

Brave Bobby Rogers has been battling cancer for the last two years but his determination to carry on regardless has inspired a community to help him realise his dreams of attending WrestleMania - the world's biggest wrestling event - in New Orleans next April.

Bobby is declared the winner.

And the 12-year-old wowed spectators at a charity wrestling event in his honour last night by climbing into the ring and defeating a fellow wrestler in the final match.

A packed crowd of more than 100 people chanted his name as he defeated villain Cayman Carlisle at Shirecliffe Community Centre.

After taking the adulation of the crowd, the Longley youngster said: "That was awesome. It was a brilliant night and makes me realise how much people care for me in the community."

Bobby has spent the last two years battling stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma which has caused tumours across his body and needed more than 30 treatments of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Bobby in hospital.

The condition mixed with the rigors of life-saving treatment has left him with sickness, ulcers and foot drop which left him needing to use a wheelchair for four months.

He was in remission but unfortunately doctors found another tumor in July and he has started treatment again.

But a fundraising appeal to try and pay for a dream trip to watch the world's top wrestlers stateside has now raised more than £4000 towards a £6000 target. This included more than £800 at the event last night.

Event organiser and wrestler Liam Burden, aged 25, said: "We told him at the start that we would get him in the ring for the 'royal rumble' at the end. He was so excited and it was amazing to see.

Bobby with his collection of wrestling figures.

"The place was absolutely packed. We invited Bobby and his mum Lesley into the ring at the start of the night to talk about what he has gone through and there were a lot of tears shed by people in the audience."

Mum Lesley, aged 35, said: "I was so proud of him and it was very emotional seeing him up there. The support we have had in the community has been fantastic."

Visit the online fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/g2ykfgus