VIDEO: Three vehicles involved in serious collision on icy Sheffield road

Three vehicles were involved in a serious collision this morning after a motorist lost control of his car on an icy road.

Police said a man driving a black Tesla skidded on ice at Shore Lane, Fulwood, and crashed into a silver Vauxhall Corsa and Citroen C1 parked on the road.

Vehicle crash on Shore Lane, Fulwood.

An officer at the scene said: "The road is like a sheet of ice this morning. Fortunately nobody was seriously injured."

The incident happened at about 8am this morning as blizzards and freezing conditions caused havoc on Sheffield's roads.

More to follow.