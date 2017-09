Next week will see the first students start at the new £25m National College for High Speed Rail.

Now, we give you the chance to take a sneak peak inside the site at Lakeside before anyone else, as chief executive Clair Mowbray shows you how it will work.

Clair Mowbray, chief executive of the National College for High Speed Rail, at the college's site in Doncaster

You will be able to see how cutting edge technology will transform education using millions of pounds of high tech facilities.