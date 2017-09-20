VIDEO: Stars on show as Still Open All Hours filming continues in Doncaster

Comedy fans have been able to catch a glimpse of Sir David Jason and other stars as filming for the new series of Still Open All Hours continues in Doncaster.

Filming for the fourth series, which is due to begin airing at Christmas has been taking place at the converted Beautique hair salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby as well as a number of other locations in Doncaster over the last ten days.

Sir David Jason larks around while filming the new series of Still Open All Hours in Doncaster. (Photo: Mick Hickman).

And stars such as Sir David Jason, Tim Healy and Johnny Vegas look to have been having plenty of fun on the set, if these pictures by Mick Hickman are anything to go by.

Fans have been flocking to the set to see Arkwright's cluttered emporium once more - with filming set to draw to a close at the end of this week.

Interior scenes will then be filmed in studios, with the first episode of the revamped sitcom set to air at Christmas.

The show, which revisits the classic 1970s and 80s cornershop sitcom Open All Hours, starring Ronnie Barker as stuttering, miserly shopkeeper Arkwright and Sir David as his put-upon errand boy nephew Granville, has proved a big hit with BBC viewers since its relaunch.