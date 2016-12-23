VIDEO: South Yorkshire residents warned about travel disruptions as Storm Barbara set to batter region

South Yorkshire residents making travel plans for Christmas are being warned there could be disruptions as Storm Barbara is set to batter the region with gales and heavy rain.

The second named storm of the season will bring gales of 70mph and squally rain to the north of England today and the Met Office has warned it may bring disruption to travel plans as people head off to visit friends and family for the Christmas weekend.

While the north west is expected to take the brunt of the bad weather, our region can expect wintry showers and strong winds as national severe weather warnings are in place across the north.

The wet and windy weather is a result of a succession of deep Atlantic low pressure systems.

Deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: "Storm Barbara is crossing the Atlantic and will pass close to the northwest of the UK during Friday, bringing the potential for some disruption to power supplies and travel, and possibly structural damage."

Stuart Lovatt, Highways England’s road safety spokesperson, said: “We’re urging drivers to stay safe by responding to the changing conditions on the road during Storm Barbara.

“Many people will be planning long journeys over the next few days to see friends and relatives during Christmas but it’s vital they slow down during stormy weather.

“Rain makes it harder for tyres to grip the road and harder for drivers to see ahead – significantly increasing the chances of being involved in a crash.”