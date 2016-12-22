VIDEO: Shocking footage shows cyclist's narrow miss with train on Yorkshire level crossing

This heart-stopping footage shows the moment a cyclist comes within inches of being crushed to death by an oncoming train.

In the footage, a man in a checkered shirt and shorts is seen to open the gate at a level-crossing while the cyclist wearing a black hooded top walks through.

The cyclist narrowly avoids being hit by a train.

After missing the first train coming through from the right of the shot he almost walks straight into a Northern Rail service coming from the left.

Luckily the cyclist jumps back from the path of the train and carries his bike back through the crossing gate in at Ducketts crossing in Pudsey, Leeds, West Yorkshire.

The footage was shot during the summer but has only just been released to highlight the risks of using level crossings.