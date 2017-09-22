VIDEO: Sheffield City Hall is 85 today - looking back at its history including clip of its 1932 opening

Happy birthday Sheffield City Hall!

It was on 22 September 1932 that the imposing building was first unveiled in the city centre - meaning today its marks its 85th birthday.

The Grade II listed building dominates Barker's Pool and has hosted some of the world's biggest stars of stage, screen and music over the decades.

Built and owned by Sheffield City Council, it is now managed by the Sheffield City Trust, under a 99-year lease and is operated by Sheffield International Venues as a venue for concerts and other events in its various rooms.

The building was designed in 1920 by E. Vincent Harris but construction was delayed eight years because of the economic climate in the early 1920s.

Eventually construction started with the laying of the foundation stone on 27 June 1929 and the City Hall was officially opened three years later.

Sheffield City Hall opened on this day in 1932.

It was originally proposed in 1916 as a Memorial Hall to commemorate the dead of the Great War but by the time of completion the name had changed to Sheffield City Hall, after some years of controversy.

During the Second World War a bomb exploded in Barker's Pool, damaging the pillars of the building. The scars of the explosion can still be seen to this day.

In 2005, the City Hall and its surroundings were refurbished and re-developed at a cost of £12.5 million.

A neo-classical building with a giant portico, The Oval Hall is the largest hall in the building, seating 2,271 people.

The Grand Willis III Organ is the largest in Sheffield with over 4,000 pipes and four manuals. The organ sits in a chamber situated behind the large decorative grilles facing the audience.

There is also a 500-seater Memorial Hall and the Ballroom, famed for its light-up dancefloor.