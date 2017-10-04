VIDEO: Robbie Savage backs Doncaster Rovers to avoid relegation as pundit praises club

Former Wales star and TV pundit Robbie Savages is backing Doncaster Rovers to beat the drop this season - despite a tough start to the season.

The player praised the club and shared his own memories of playing at the Keepmoat during a visit to the BT Calls Centre on Lakeside, Doncaster, today.

Robbie Savage with staff at BT Doncaster

He met staff during a visit in his role as a BT Sports pundit, to mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of the centre.