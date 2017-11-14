VIDEO: Police launch appeal after car 'explodes' on Sheffield street

Police have launched an investigation after arsonists set fire to a people carrier which witnesses claim 'exploded' on a Sheffield street.

Resident Kym Morton captured the dramatic moment the vehicle went up in flames on a camera phone in Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, at 1am this morning.

The blaze.

She told how it 'exploded' and a loud bang could be heard on the video footage.

There was initial reports that a woman was spotted on the floor close to the incident, but both fire services and police said nobody was injured.

The vehicle that was destroyed was a Hyundai people carrier and the fire had been started deliberately.

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are now ongoing in relation to this incident and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 28 of 14 November 2017.

"There’s nothing to suggest anyone was injured from the details on the incident log. "