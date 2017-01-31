VIDEO: Ouch! Sheffield teenage girl's dance move causes serious injury after she lands on metal pole

WATCH: This is the painful and shocking moment a teenager from Sheffield suffered a serious injury to her backside after performing a saucy dance move.

Bonnie-Lee Brown was dancing with a friend at home when she impaled herself on a metal shoe rack.

And the whole eye-watering scene was captured on camera and has since become a viral hit on social media.

The teenager told her Twitter followers that she had to have three stitches and a tetanus jab after being stabbed in the bottom by the pole.

The accident happened when she plunged towards the floor while dancing - and crashed into the pointed end of a metal shoe rack while performing a move known as a "slut drop."

As she bounces downwards directly above the pole, she screams out in pain and immediately jumps back up, grabbing her bottom as she walks off.

She uploaded the agonising footage to Twitter on Monday with the caption: 'So I ended up with a pole up my bum on Saturday night and had to have three stitches on my a*** cheek and a tetanus jab, how was your weekend?'

The footage has already received over 27,000 retweets and nearly 58,000 likes.