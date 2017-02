A motorbike went up in flames after crashing into a car in Doncaster town centre this evening.

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station and an ambulance were called to Silver Street at about 7.30pm.

The fire on Silver Street. Picture: Terry Jones

Paul Charnley, watch manager, said: "It was a two vehicle collision. The motorbike rider was a male and was able to talk to paramedics at the scene.

"The motorbike subsequently ignited and we were called to deal with the fire. The man was taken to hospital."