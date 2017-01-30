VIDEO: More than 2000 protesters gather in Sheffield for mass demonstration against President Trump's 'divisive travel ban'

More than 2000 protesters gathered in Sheffield city centre this evening for a demonstration against US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to restrict travel to America.

President Trump has placed a ban on refugees and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US or being issued with an immigrant or non-immigrant visa while a 90-day extreme vetting process is carried out. Britons with dual nationality with the seven countries will not be affected.

Placard-waving protesters turned out in force outside the Town Hall at 6pm this evening to voice their concern.

Theresa May and Donald Trump.

Protesters described the "divisive" policy as a "Muslim ban" and also slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's apparent decision not to speak out against the plan.

A number of people spoke into a microphone before the chanting crowds.

Maxine Bowler, of protest organisers Stand up to Racism Sheffield, said: "We are a little over a week into Trump's presidency and our nightmare of what we thought it would be like has come true. This latest policy on entering the US is divisive and anti-Muslim."

Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, who is planning to contest the Sheffield Central constituency at the next general election, said: "Donald Trump lives in a world that respects human rights and democracy and rejects discrimination and racism. You (President Trump) are going to be resisted."

Donald Trump protesters outside Sheffield Town Hall.

This was one of dozens of protest marches in towns and cities across the UK, with more than 20, 000 people due to attend one in London.

However, not everyone present was in support of the protest.

David Millward, aged 53, of Pitsmoor, said: "It is a dangerous world and people say his policies are racist, they are not. He's just looking out for national security."

The protests come after more than a million UK citizens signed a petition calling for President Trump's planned state visit to be cancelled.

Former Labour leader and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband called the ban "discriminatory, divisive and counterproductive" and has tabled a motion for an emergency debate in the House of Commons.

Despite the uproar, Downing Street confirmed President Trump's planned state visit would go ahead on a date yet to be finalised.

President Trump said the executive order would help to protect the US from terrorists.

He added: "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

