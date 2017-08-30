VIDEO: 'Loads of designer handbags have gone' - Shock over smashed up Sheffield clothes store

Witnesses have described their shock this morning amid unconfirmed reports that a city centre designer clothes shop was ram-raided.

Eton on Division Street has been taped off and under police guard for most of the morning.

The scene outside the store.

One of the shop front windows has been damaged and a metal security grille is mangled.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet released any details about the incident, but people who work close-by told how it 'looks like it has been ram-raided' while another said it appeared some designer handbags had been taken.

One woman, who works in a neighbouring building but did not want to be identified, said: "It looks like loads of designer handbags have gone.

"They are usually on display at the front but they aren't there today. It looks like all the other clothes are still inside.

The scene.

"I don't know if they have targeted the bags specifically or what. All people are saying is that it looks like a ram-raid."

She added: "It's quite upmarket, I think some of the handbags are worth £1000. It's a popular shop.

"I'm quite shocked that it's happened, I'm not aware of it happening before around here."

A nearby shopkeeper added that the scene was clear when he closed up at 9pm last night and he first noticed it was taped off at about 8am this morning.

Staff at a fishmonger's close by said it looks as though it had been ram-raided.

Workers were seen surveying the damage inside Eton's.

When asked it the store had been ram-raided, a woman at the shop would only say: "There has been a serious incident. I don't want to comment further."

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.