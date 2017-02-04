VIDEO: Jarvis Cocker set to perform DJ set in tiny Sheffield club tonight

Jarvis Cocker is set to bring a little bit of razzmataz to Sheffield's nightlife when he performs a DJ set at a refurbished city centre pub tonight.

The Pulp lead singer will be spinning the decks at The Washington in Fitzwilliam Street later on as part of the venue's 'rebirth weekend' .

The popular venue closed temporarily from January 22 for a refurbishment to include a new outside seating area, dance floor and stage area.

It reopened last night with a series of DJ sets before Jarvis and special guests take top billing tonight.

A statement on the venue's website read: "A notice to all musos, booze hounds and revellers, our drinking buddies and fair-weather friends.

"We've had a quiet word with ourselves and decided it’s time to spruce up a little. Get ready."

Free entry from 8pm to 3am. The venue is limited to a capacity of 250 and 100 guarantee entry tickets have already sold out.

A statement on ticketing site www.seetickets.com said: "Jarvis Cocker has been a long term advocate of The Washington, with the pub being a regular local haunt for Pulp members back in the band's early days.

"The enigmatic frontman now returns to his spiritual home to kick start the next chapter of the pub's history, providing the soundtrack for a party that those lucky enough to be present will never forget."

Pulp formed in Sheffield in 1978. Their hit 1995 album 'Different Class' sold more than one million copies and spawned anthemic songs such as 'Common People'.