VIDEO: How South Yorkshire police horses kick up their hooves!

South Yorkshire Police horses like no better way to relax than sharing a good gallop.

Ahead of New Year's Eve Sheffield United and Barnsley football crowd control duties, four-legged law enforcers enjoyed well earned knees-up, as this SYP Operational Support Services video illustrates. And, because it's hard not to hum The Adventures of Black Beauty theme tune while watching their free-spirited fun, we've included soundtrack from the early '70s TV classic, adding equine quiz for good measure (18 hands at a guess).

