VIDEO: Horrific moment Sheffield man battered to death with metal bar in Brazil

A Sheffield man has been battered to death in Brazil in what police are treating as a double murder.

Michael Steer Renshaw, 50, formerly of Sheffield, had been living in the country for ten years after marrying a Brazilian woman, with whom he had an eight-year-old daughter, according to police.

And officers investigating the attack in which another man also died have released CCTV footage of the suspect disposing of a huge metal bar before calmly walking away from the scene.

Mr Renshaw as reportedly divorced and began living on the streets of Sao Paulo, southeast Brazil, after falling into alcoholism.

He was sleeping with two other street dwellers in the Santo Andre region of Sao Paulo when they were attacked by a man on Sunday afternoon.

CCTV images show the suspect, who police believe is another street dweller who knew the victims, arrive at the health clinic car park where they were sleeping armed with a metal bar.

The suspect seen clutching a metal bar before the attack. (Photo: Policia Civil).

Seconds later, he is seen re-emerging onto the street and throwing the weapon away before calming walking off.

Later, a passer-by comes across the scene and calls for help.

As well as Mr Renshaw, Brazilian Fabio Netto de Neves, 48, believed to have been a lawyer, was also killed in the attack. Another man managed to escape and on the CCTV footage is seeing running away from the scene.

Police investigator Edson Barbosa said both men were known alcoholics but that "they were held very dear by local residents and shopkeepers.

Brazilian Fabio Netto de Neves, 48, pictured was also killed in the attack. (Photo: Policia Civil).

"They didn't cause any problems. We are investigating what might have motivated this crime."

He added that while their alleged killer is also well-known in the area, little is known about the man and police have not yet caught him.

He said: "Talking with other street dwellers and shopkeepers, we found that the man who attacked the two victims presents almost hermit-like behaviour. He never talked to anyone and was also aggressive. So it is difficult for people to even know his name."

He said Mr Renshaw had been arrested in 2009 for stealing food from a supermarket, but that he was living legally in Brazil after marrying a Brazilian.

Police say they are trying to track down Mr Renshaw's ex-wife in order to release his body.

According to Mr Renshaw's Facebook page, which was last updated in August 2015, says he is a 'private language instructor' from 2006, when he is believed to have arrived in Brazil.

It also shows he studied property valuation at the University of Sheffield, married in 2004, and had a son, Raul, in 2005.

However, the social network site appears to show that his wife died after becoming ill in 2014, and that son Raul now lives with his sister in the Maua district of Sao Paulo, seven miles from where Mr Renshaw died.

In a Facebook post in 2015, Mr Renshaw wrote: "I will never forget you my love, I will love you eternally my beautiful wife, love of my life, you can be sure I will take care of our beautiful son for eternity until we see each other in heaven I LOVE YOU

"I miss you so much my love, but you can be in peace I will take care of the family. Save a place in heaven for me by your side I love you more than everything in this world, you were the true love of my life."

The page shows him in a relatioship with another Brazilian woman in August 2015.