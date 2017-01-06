VIDEO: Drunk man filmed trying to walk 100 miles along M1 - to get home to Sheffield

This is the crazy moment a drunk reveller was spotted trying to walk 100 miles to his home in Sheffield - along the M1.

The extraordinary footage show the sozzled reveller trying to walk from Milton Keynes to South Yorkshire as cars and lorries whizz by on the motorway at 70mph.

Dressed only in a t-shirt and jeans, the man was spotted near junction 13 - and given a lift by a Good Samaritan who spotted him stumbling along the hard shoulder.

Jase Critchley, a software engineer, was driving by when he saw the man who was walking southbound even though he needed to get north.

He pulled up behind him and invited him in before giving him a lift to a motorway service station where he called the police.

Mr Critchley said the man fell asleep on his back seat after telling him he was trying to walk home to Sheffield on 14 December.

He told Getbucks.co.uk: 'He was also often talking to his imaginary friend for much of the journey.'

When the police told Mr Critchley, from Barnsley, that the man faced a night in the cells, he offered to drive him home himself.

'When we got to his house he just walked through the front door and I haven't seen or heard from him since,' he said.