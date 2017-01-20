VIDEO: Dramatic footage as police hammer doors down in series of dawn drug and prostitution raids in Doncaster

This is the dramatic moment police officers smashed down the door of a house in Doncaster early this morning as part of a series of raids linked to drugs and prostitution.

More than 160 officers from across South Yorkshire have been involved in Operation Duxford, a day long sting focusing on crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster.

Police raid a flat in Balby Bridge.

Police launched a series of dawn raids on addresses in the Thorne Road area and St James' Estate flats complex at Balby Bridge after acting on intelligence and tip-offs from members of the public.

Four drug raids were carried out in the Balby Bridge area.

At one address in the St James area, two arrests were made, believed to be in connection with drug dealing after officers hammered down a reinforced door to smash their way into the premises.

A drug sniffer dog was also sent in as a number of police officers stormed into the flat as part of the co-ordinated swoop at a number of homes across Doncaster.

Officers are briefed ahead of this morning's swoop.

The multi-agency blitz on crime has already proved a success in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham and further raids are to be carried out in the coming months.

As well as drugs, officers are also tackling speeding, street drinking illegal use of motor vehicles, aggressive street begging and other problems today with cars, vans, officers and foot and even the police helicopter involved in the swoops.

Superintendent Neil Thomas. who led the early morning operation said: "Operation Duxford is about bringing police resources in and flooding the town with police to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

"More importantly, it is about engaging with the public and providing a high profile reassurance to the people of Doncaster.

A drug sniifer dog was sent into the St James Estate.

"The message we went to get out to the public is we have listened to the issues you have raised with us and we are dealing with these problems."

Officers search a flat after the dawn raid.