VIDEO: Dramatic footage as blaze destroys car in Doncaster

This is the dramatic moment a car went up in flames in a quiet Doncaster residential street.

Local residents looked on as fire crews tackled the flames as the vehicle was wrecked by fire outside a house in Smillie Road, Rossington.

The car goes up in flames in Rossington. (Photo and video: Dominic Jeffrey).

The blaze, which broke out at around 9.30pm on Monday, was eventually extinguished by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews about half an hour after the fire began.

Resident Dominic Jeffrey who witnessed the drama said: "I don't know what type of car it was, none of us could get near for obvious reasons."

The fire in the street, which is off Clay Flat Lane, could be seen for miles around, with a huge plume of smoke rising from the estate during the fire.

No one is thought to have been injured in the incident.